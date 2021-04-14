Binnington will defend the home net in Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington is coming off back-to-back wins, allowing just one goal in each game and posting a .974 save percentage. The Blues will need more performances like that to sneak into the playoffs. However, the matchup against the Avalanche is daunting, as they lead the league with 3.57 goals per game.