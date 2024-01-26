Binnington will be guarding the crease on the road against Seattle, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington will look to get his third straight win as the Blues are contending for a wild-card spot. The 30-year-old has recorded a .906 SV% and a 16-12-2 record, he and the Blues will look to finish off the road trip without a loss.