Binnington will patrol the road crease in Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.
Binnington has been terrific of late, going 7-1-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .907 save percentage since Feb. 2, pushing the Blues to within two points of the second wild-card in the Western Conference. The Penguins are averaging 2.82 goals per game this season, 21st in the NHL.
