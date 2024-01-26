Binnington will guard the crease on the road against Seattle on Friday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington will look to get his third straight win as the Blues are contending for a Wild Card spot. The 30-year-old has recorded a .906 save percentage and a 16-12-2 record -- he and the Blues will try to finish off their road trip without a loss.