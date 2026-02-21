Binnington stopped 15 shots in Canada's 3-2 win over Finland in the Olympic men's hockey semifinals Friday.

Canada out-shot Finland 39-17 but were down 2-0 early in the second period after a power-play goal by Mikko Rantanen and a shortie by Erik Haula. However, Binnington shut the door the rest of the way and gave his team a chance to mount another comeback. The Blues netminder will need to come up big one more time when Canada takes on the United States in the gold medal game Sunday.