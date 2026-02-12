Binnington made 26 saves in Canada's 5-0 win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

Macklin Celebrini gave Canada a 1-0 lead just before the first intermission, and it would prove to be all the offense Binnington would need. The 32-year-old netminder has been having an awful regular season for the Blues in the NHL, but Binnington has a history of coming up big when the spotlight is brightest, from carrying St. Louis to a Stanley Cup as a rookie in 2018-19 to his play in the finals of the 4 Nations tournament last February. It's not yet clear whether he's be in the crease again Friday against Switzerland, or whether Logan Thompson will get a chance to state his case for the top job.