Binnington stopped all 25 shots he faced in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

The 25-year-old couldn't have asked for a better result in the first NHL start of his career. Binnington has posted excellent numbers for AHL San Antonio this season -- including three shutouts in only 16 games -- so his sharp performance here isn't all that surprising. Given Jake Allen's struggles, as well as the Blues' spot at the bottom of the Central Division standings, the younger netminder could get a real opportunity to work his way into a timeshare, if not steal away the No. 1 job entirely.