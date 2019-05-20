Binnington stopped all 21 shots he faced during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

A banged-up San Jose squad couldn't mount much sustained pressure, allowing the rookie netminder to record his first career postseason shutout. Binnington will take a 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage into Tuesday's Game 6 on home ice, as the Blues look to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.