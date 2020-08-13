Binnington surrendered five goals on 22 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Binnington's title defense started out with a whimper, although he can't be blamed for all of the Blues' troubles. The Canucks went 3-for-6 on the power play in the contest. Binnington did give up a couple of soft goals, as well. The 27-year-old has allowed 13 goals in three outings in the postseason -- DFS managers may want to be cautious in adding Binnington for Friday's Game 2.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: In crease for Game 1•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Solved six times in loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Taking on Vegas•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Shines in opening loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Playing two periods Wednesday•