Binnington surrendered five goals on 22 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Binnington's title defense started out with a whimper, although he can't be blamed for all of the Blues' troubles. The Canucks went 3-for-6 on the power play in the contest. Binnington did give up a couple of soft goals, as well. The 27-year-old has allowed 13 goals in three outings in the postseason -- DFS managers may want to be cautious in adding Binnington for Friday's Game 2.