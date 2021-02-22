Binnington will protect the home net in Monday's game versus the Kings, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Binnington is coming off a tough loss to the Sharks, as he allowed five goals on 27 shots. The 27-year-old will look to bounce back against a Kings team that has shown life this year. Through 16 games, they've averaged 3.13 goals per game (13th in the league).
