Binnington will get the home start Monday against the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Since being yanked against the Maple Leafs on Dec. 7, Binnington has rebounded well with two straight wins. The 26-year-old netminder has been comfortable at home this season, recording a .923 save percentage and 10-3-3 record. The Avalanche will look to test those numbers, as they rank second in the league with 3.41 goals per road game.