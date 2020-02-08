Blues' Jordan Binnington: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Binnington will defend the home cage Saturday versus the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington's in a bit of a rough patch, as he's allowed at least three goals in six straight games, going 2-3-1 in that stretch. The Blues need him to step up going into the final two months, but he has a tough matchup on tap Saturday. The Stars have averaged 3.2 goals per game over their last five.
