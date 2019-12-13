Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

After getting the hook in his last start against the Maple Leafs, Binnington responded with a strong performance for his 14th win of the season. He moved his 2019-20 record to 14-6-4 to go along with a 2.43 GAA and .921 save percentage in 24 appearances. The hope for fantasy owners is that this is the continuation of Binnington's month of November, in which he went 6-2-1 along with a 1.86 GAA and .938 save percentage.