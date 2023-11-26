Binnington made 32 saves in Sunday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

The Blues never trailed on the afternoon, as Binnington provided some stability between the pipes after coach Craig Berube had given his starter the hook in two straight games. The volatile goalie had coughed up 14 goals on 64 shots over his prior three appearances for a brutal .781 save percentage, but he's given up two goals or less in his last three wins. On the season, Binnington has a 6-5-1 record with a 2,89 GAA and .909 save percentage.