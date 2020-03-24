Binnington compiled an impressive 30-13-7 record while maintaining a 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage through 50 appearances before the NHL postponed its season in March.

Binnington's ratios have both sharply declined from the exceptional numbers he posted a season ago (1.89 GAA and .927 save percentage), but those figures were always believed to be unsustainable, and he's already racked up 30 wins and three shutouts to make up for it. As long as the Blues remain contenders, Binnington will remain a high-end fantasy option.