Blues' Jordan Binnington: Busy in loss
Binnington stopped 39 of 42 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.
The Blues were unable to turn the tide of the game, leaving Binnington to face a high volume of shots in the loss. The 26-year-old dropped to 11-4-4 with a 2.23 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 19 games. He's allowed only 16 goals over his last nine games -- that kind of consistency makes him one of the strongest goalies for fantasy purposes.
