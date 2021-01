Binnington allowed four goals on 46 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Binnington yielded a hat trick to Max Pacioretty, but the 27-year-old goalie got the job done in the shootout to earn the win. In six appearances, Binnington is 4-1-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He'll likely get another look at Vegas on Thursday -- if the Blues can buckle down defensively, Binnington is a strong choice for fantasy managers.