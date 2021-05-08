Binnington surrendered four goals on 35 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Binnington had a 3-1 lead to protect at one point, but the Golden Knights beat the buzzer late in the second period. He then allowed an equalizer in the third before Jonathan Marchessault's decisive goal in overtime. Binnington dropped to 16-14-8 with a 2.68 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 40 games. Ville Husso will likely get the second half of a back-to-back in Vegas on Saturday since the Blues' overtime loss Friday was enough to clinch a playoff spot.