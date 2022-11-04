Binnington stopped 25 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

New York's final tally was scored into an empty net. Binnington didn't allow a goal in either the first or third periods, but the middle frame was a different story as the Isles beat him four times on 14 shots, including a tone-setter by Kyle Palmieri just 14 seconds into the period. Binnington has lost four straight starts after beginning the season with three straight wins, saddling him with a 3.40 GAA and .879 save percentage.