Blues' Jordan Binnington: Can't hang on in OT
Binnington made 31 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.
The Blues jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the midway point of the first period, but Binnington couldn't make it stick, allowing a goal late in the first and a power-play tally in the second before Jakub Vrana beat him 2:51 into overtime. The 26-year-old's rookie campaign was extraordinary, but Binnington's first crack at proving it wasn't a fluke didn't quite go according to plan.
