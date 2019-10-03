Binnington made 31 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The Blues jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the midway point of the first period, but Binnington couldn't make it stick, allowing a goal late in the first and a power-play tally in the second before Jakub Vrana beat him 2:51 into overtime. The 26-year-old's rookie campaign was extraordinary, but Binnington's first crack at proving it wasn't a fluke didn't quite go according to plan.