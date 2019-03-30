Binnington stopped 21 of 24 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Blueshirts' final goal was scored into an empty net. The Blues staked Binnington to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes, but the rookie couldn't make it hold up, getting beaten twice in the first four minutes of the second period before allowing the winner early in the third. He'd won five straight games coming into Friday, and Binnington's 2.37 GAA and .912 save percentage through nine outings in March remain strong.