Blues' Jordan Binnington: Can't keep Habs at bay
Binnington allowed five goals on 37 shots in a 6-3 loss to Montreal on Saturday.
Despite his stat line suggesting otherwise, Binnington was the best player for St. Louis on Saturday. The Blues' netminder kept the hosts at bay for most of the night but would like to have one of the goals that beat him back. Next, the Blues travel to Long Island to take on the Islanders on Monday. No word yet on who will start in goal for the defending champs
