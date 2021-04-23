Binnington yielded three goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

In five starts versus the Avalanche this year, Binnington has a 1-4-0 record with 15 goals allowed. The 27-year-old fell to 12-14-5 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 33 games. Fantasy managers hoping for better from Binnington may have to wait -- the Blues' next two games are against the Avalanche on Saturday and Monday.