Binnington made 23 saves in 3-2 shootout win over Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.

His dazzling work gave the Blues a shot at top spot in the Central, pending the outcome of games later in the night. Back in January, it looked like the Blues' season was over -- they were dead last. Binnington sparked the turnaround ... or the resurrection, depending on how you view it. His rookie season has been phenomenal -- he went 24-5-1 in 30 starts with a 1.89 GAA and .927 save percentage. Binnington is the team's MVP and a Calder candidate.