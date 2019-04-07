Blues' Jordan Binnington: Carries Blues from last to best
Binnington made 23 saves in 3-2 shootout win over Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.
His dazzling work gave the Blues a shot at top spot in the Central, pending the outcome of games later in the night. Back in January, it looked like the Blues' season was over -- they were dead last. Binnington sparked the turnaround ... or the resurrection, depending on how you view it. His rookie season has been phenomenal -- he went 24-5-1 in 30 starts with a 1.89 GAA and .927 save percentage. Binnington is the team's MVP and a Calder candidate.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Grounds Flyers at home•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Hangs on in shootout•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Monday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Can't hold lead against Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...