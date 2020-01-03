Binnington gave up seven goals on 41 shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

With under six minutes remaining in regulation, coach Craig Berube finally showed Binnington some mercy. The stat sheet won't be so kind -- the 26-year-old dropped to 19-7-4 while his GAA rose from 2.39 to 2.55 after the poor outing. The brutal loss snapped a six-game winning streak, but Binnington has earned enough trust to chalk this up as just an off night.