Blues' Jordan Binnington: Chased after seven goals
Binnington gave up seven goals on 41 shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
With under six minutes remaining in regulation, coach Craig Berube finally showed Binnington some mercy. The stat sheet won't be so kind -- the 26-year-old dropped to 19-7-4 while his GAA rose from 2.39 to 2.55 after the poor outing. The brutal loss snapped a six-game winning streak, but Binnington has earned enough trust to chalk this up as just an off night.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.