Binnington yielded five goals on 19 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Binnington played one second short of half the game, exiting after Carl Grundstrom's tally 9:59 into the second period. This was a third straight loss for Binnington, and it was his second ugly start in a row. He's now 3-3-0 with a 3.28 GAA and an .882 save percentage in six starts this season. The struggles are discouraging, but he's still the Blues' starter. Thomas Greiss made 11 saves without allowing a goal in a relief outing. The Blues' play just once more this week -- Thursday versus the Islanders -- and it's unclear at this time which goalie will get the nod.