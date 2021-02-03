Binnington recorded 30 saves Tuesday in a 4-3 victory over Arizona.

Binnington upped his winning streak to four games, and he boasts a .933 save percentage over his last five dating back to a 2-1 shootout loss to San Jose on Jan. 20. For the season, the 27-year-old is 6-1-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .917 save percentage.