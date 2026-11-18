Binnington stopped 25 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Ducks.

This was Binnington's first start in five games. It was actually one of his worst performances of the season, but the Blues' offense was able to prop him up enough to take a chaotic win. Binnington is 2-3-1 with a 4.56 GAA and an .843 save percentage over six starts this season. The 33-year-old hasn't played well enough or often enough to be a reliable fantasy option. Expect Joel Hofer to be between the pipes in Pittsburgh on Thursday.