Binnington will start in goal Saturday night against host Dallas, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has seemingly overstepped Jake Allen as the No. 1 goalie for the Blues -- at least for the time being. For obvious reasons, NHL coaches tend to ride the hot hand, and the rookie has marveled to the tune of a 2-0-1 record, 1.60 GAA and .937 save percentage. The 25-year-old even worked a shutout against the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday, with the sterling performance raising the collective brow of fantasy owners abound. Now, Binnington will be challenged by a Stars team with an impressive home record of 14-5-2.