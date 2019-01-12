Blues' Jordan Binnington: Clashing with Stars
Binnington will start in goal Saturday night against host Dallas, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington has seemingly overstepped Jake Allen as the No. 1 goalie for the Blues -- at least for the time being. For obvious reasons, NHL coaches tend to ride the hot hand, and the rookie has marveled to the tune of a 2-0-1 record, 1.60 GAA and .937 save percentage. The 25-year-old even worked a shutout against the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday, with the sterling performance raising the collective brow of fantasy owners abound. Now, Binnington will be challenged by a Stars team with an impressive home record of 14-5-2.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bags second straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting between pipes Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Blanks Flyers in first NHL start•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: First NHL start Monday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Recalled from minors•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Shipped back to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...