Binnington stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

The Blues had a 4-0 lead by the end of the second period, so Binnington just had to guide it home. The only goal he allowed was to Matt Dumba with 13:35 left in the game. Binnington won the last three games of the first-round series, allowing only five goals on 88 shots. He'll be the presumptive starter for the Blues as they take on the Avalanche in a tough second-round matchup.