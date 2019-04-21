Binnington stopped 18 shots in Saturday's 3-2 Game 6 series-clinching win at home over the visiting Jets.

It was a relatively quiet evening for Binnington, who faced a Winnipeg team seemingly unfazed by its predicament. The visitors solved the Blues' netminder twice in the latter stages of the third, but they were unable to find an equalizer before the final buzzer sounded. St. Louis will now face the winner of the Dallas-Nashville series in the second round.