Blues' Jordan Binnington: Closes out Jets with Game 6 win
Binnington stopped 18 shots in Saturday's 3-2 Game 6 series-clinching win at home over the visiting Jets.
It was a relatively quiet evening for Binnington, who faced a Winnipeg team seemingly unfazed by its predicament. The visitors solved the Blues' netminder twice in the latter stages of the third, but they were unable to find an equalizer before the final buzzer sounded. St. Louis will now face the winner of the Dallas-Nashville series in the second round.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Seeking second straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Road warrior strikes again•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Named Game 5 starter•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Exceptional outing spoiled in OT•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Torched for six goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...