Blues' Jordan Binnington: Clutch for country once again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington made 21 saves in Canada's 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals Wednesday.
The Blues netminder came up big when it counted, stoning Martin Necas on a breakaway late in the third period and then denying a wide-open Radim Simek in OT before Mitch Marner put home the winner. Binnington is 3-0 in the tournament with a .922 save percentage as Canada heads into the semifinals.
