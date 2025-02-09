Binnington stopped 15 shots in regulation and overtime and nine of 10 shootout attempts in Saturday's 6-5 win over Chicago.

The Blues dominated the first three periods and out-shot the visitors 35-17, but Binnington still needed a late goal from Robert Thomas to avoid a regulation loss. The 31-year-old netminder was brilliant during the shootout however, and the only puck to get past him came on an essentially perfect move and shot from Teuvo Teravainen. Binnington heads into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, in which he'll represent Team Canada, with a 15-19-4 record, 2.89 GAA and .896 save percentage over 39 outings this season.