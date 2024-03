Binnington stopped 40 of 41 shots during Monday's 2-1 shootout win over Philadelphia.

With the Blues' postseason aspirations on the line, Binnington has been playing admirably in recent starts. While he allowed four goals on 14 shots against Detroit on Feb. 24, that's his lone poor outing in his last five games. He's stopped 132 of 137 shots for a .964 save percentage over the other four contests in that span.