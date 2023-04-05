Binnington saved 32 of 34 shots in a 4-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Binnington had won two of his previous three starts, but he wasn't impressive during that stretch, posting a 3.58 GAA and an .891 save percentage. It's fair to say that this has been a less than ideal campaign for Binnington, with a 26-25-6 record, 3.36 GAA and .892 save percentage in 58 contests. Even still, with a solid victory Tuesday and four games remaining on the Blues' schedule, the 29-year-old goaltender has a chance to string together some strong starts and at least end the season on a positive note.