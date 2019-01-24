Blues' Jordan Binnington: Continues strong start to career
Binnington allowed one goal on 13 shots in a 5-1 victory against the Ducks on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old was hardly tested, but this was a great bounce back performance after yielding four goals against the Kings. That's still the only regulation loss of his career, as he is 5-1-1 with a 1.84 GAA and .924 save percentage this season. Binnington made his NHL debut in 2015-16, but played just one game that season. This is his first extensive NHL action, and if he keeps playing like this, the Blues will have no choice but to keep him on the NHL roster.
