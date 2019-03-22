Blues' Jordan Binnington: Continues to dominate teams in East
Binnington made 20 saves in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings on Thursday night.
He is 11-0-1 against the Eastern Conference. Binnington's drive toward a Norris nomination continues. He's now 19-4-1 in 24 games started with a 1.79 GAA and .929 save percentage.
