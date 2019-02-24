Binnington made 31 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over the Bruins on Saturday.

Do not pinch him -- he is not dreaming. Binnington is now 14-2-1 with a 1.70 GAA and .934 save percentage in 17 games started. At this rate, he could get a few votes for the Calder trophy -- he's been that good. Binnington doesn't have enough starts to compete, but he is certainly been a revelation off the wire for most owners.