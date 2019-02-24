Blues' Jordan Binnington: Continues to live the dream
Binnington made 31 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over the Bruins on Saturday.
Do not pinch him -- he is not dreaming. Binnington is now 14-2-1 with a 1.70 GAA and .934 save percentage in 17 games started. At this rate, he could get a few votes for the Calder trophy -- he's been that good. Binnington doesn't have enough starts to compete, but he is certainly been a revelation off the wire for most owners.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Suffers rare loss at hands of Stars•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Defending net Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Hangs on for ninth straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bags another shutout against Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...