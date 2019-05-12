Blues' Jordan Binnington: Crooked numbers in loss
Binnington surrendered five goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Binnington wasn't getting much help from his defense, and he was unable to cover up the group's mistakes for the most part, leading to the Blues falling behind 1-0 in the series. Binnington has done alright with a 2.57 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 14 appearances in his first playoff run, but the Sharks have the top offense among the remaining teams in the playoffs, so the 25-year-old will need to be sharper than he was Saturday.
