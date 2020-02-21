Binnington made 14 saves in a 1-0 victory over Arizona on Thursday.

Binnington has enjoyed consecutive low-volume shutouts this week, having faced a total of just 31 saves while blanking New Jersey and Arizona. He'll likely face a stiffer test his next time out, with the Blues embarking upon a brief road swing through Dallas and Minnesota this weekend. Binnington is 26-11-7 on the season with a 2.60 GAA and .911 save percentage.