Binnington faced just 19 shots and stopped 18 of them in a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Binnington was barely tested all night, yielding only a Jack Eichel even-strength goal four minutes into the second period. It marked Binnington's eighth win in his last night starts, a run that began back on Dec. 12. He improved to 21-7-4 for the season -- just three wins shy of last year's total -- and sports a 2.49 GAA along with a .917 save percentage.