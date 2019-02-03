Binnington turned aside 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old took a shutout into the third period before Columbus was able to solve him. Binnington has gone a stellar 6-1-1 with a 1.63 GAA and .933 save percentage in his last eight starts, and while the Blues would love to see Jake Allen heat up before the playoffs, at least for now, Binnington has a firm grip on the No. 1 job in St. Louis.