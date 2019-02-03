Blues' Jordan Binnington: Cruises to win in Columbus
Binnington turned aside 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 25-year-old took a shutout into the third period before Columbus was able to solve him. Binnington has gone a stellar 6-1-1 with a 1.63 GAA and .933 save percentage in his last eight starts, and while the Blues would love to see Jake Allen heat up before the playoffs, at least for now, Binnington has a firm grip on the No. 1 job in St. Louis.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in Columbus•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Continues strong start to career•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws road start Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Suffers first regulation loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine against Kings•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Ekes out win over Sens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...