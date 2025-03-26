Binnington stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Montreal.

Binnington has been outstanding of late and has won his last four starts while giving up two or fewer goals three times over that stretch. The 31-year-old netminder has made nine appearances in March, winning seven of those starts and posting solid numbers with a 7-2-0 record, a 2.36 GAA and a .902 save percentage.