Binnington turned aside 29 of 30 shots in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Monday.

Only Alex Iafallo's power-play goal late in the first period got behind Binnington. The 26-year-old has now won his last four starts, although he hadn't played in a week as coach Craig Berube rested his workhorse goalie. Binnington has a stellar 17-6-4 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 27 games. He should return to his regular heavy workload after the holiday break, beginning with Friday's game in Winnipeg.