Binnington stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Utah.

The Blues needed to win Tuesday to clinch a playoff spot, and while the offense did its part by scoring four times in the first period, Binnington delivered a solid showing as well by conceding just once. That was a step in the right direction after he had given up three or more goals in his previous three outings. The star goaltender ends the regular season with a 28-22-5 record across 56 starts, posting a 2.69 GAA (his best mark since the 2020-21 campaign) and a .900 save percentage. He's recorded a save percentage of at least .900 in six of his seven full seasons in the league.