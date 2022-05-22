Binnington is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington was hurt in the first period of Saturday's Game 3. There was some concern of an upper-body injury due to head contact on the play, but that worry has been quelled with this latest update. Binnington will likely be considered day-to-day going forward, and Ville Husso would be expected to start Monday's Game 4 if he isn't ready to play.