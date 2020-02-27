Blues' Jordan Binnington: Defending cage against Islanders
Binnington will guard the crease versus the Islanders at home Thursday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington is still riding a four-game winning streak despite having given up five goals on 30 shots (.833 save percentage) to the Blackhawks in his last outing. Even with that poor performance, the Ontario native is sporting a 1.50 GAA during his winning streak. In his previous two career clashes with the Isles, the netminder went 0-0-2 with a .912 save percentage and will no doubt be eager to secure his first win against the club.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.