Binnington will guard the crease versus the Islanders at home Thursday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington is still riding a four-game winning streak despite having given up five goals on 30 shots (.833 save percentage) to the Blackhawks in his last outing. Even with that poor performance, the Ontario native is sporting a 1.50 GAA during his winning streak. In his previous two career clashes with the Isles, the netminder went 0-0-2 with a .912 save percentage and will no doubt be eager to secure his first win against the club.