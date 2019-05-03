Blues' Jordan Binnington: Defending cage Friday
Binnington will once again be between the pipes for Friday's Game 5 home clash with Dallas, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington has been shockingly average in the second round, as he is currently sporting a 3.06 GAA and .904 save percentage through the first four games of the series. Despite recording five shutouts in 32 regular-season outings, the young netminder has allowed one or fewer goals in just one of his 10 postseason appearances. Still, the Ontario native has the Blues tied up at two wins apiece with the Stars and can give them a solid 3-2 series lead with a win Friday.
