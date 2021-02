Binnington was the first goalie to exit the ice Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will patrol the crease against Arizona.

In seven games this year, Binnington is 5-1-1 with a 2.49 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Coyotes are averaging just 28.1 shots to start the year, so it could be a light workload for Binnington on Tuesday. Still, the netminder's strong run of form makes him a top fantasy target in all formats.