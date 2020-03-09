Binnington will guard the crease at home against Florida on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnginton saw a six-game winning streak come to a close after giving up three goals on 31 shots in Friday's matchup with New Jersey. The netminder has squared off with the Panthers just once in his young career and will have to styme an offense that is scoring at a 3.32 goals per game rate (seventh highest in the league).